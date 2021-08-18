After a ‘welfare incident,’ Merseyrail trains have been delayed or cancelled.

On Wednesday, August 18, about 6 p.m., British Transport Police were dispatched to Ormskirk train station in response to a woman’s welfare concern.

During this time, Merseyrail trains between Liverpool and Ormskirk were cancelled or delayed, and some passengers were ordered to disembark at Town Green or Sandhills.

The woman was taken into the custody of Lancashire Police at around 6.30 p.m., according to British Transport Police.

Customers may experience additional delays as a result of the incident, according to Merseyrail. “Services on the Ormskirk line have now resumed following an earlier welfare incident at Ormskirk,” they stated.

“Services may, however, be subject to minor delays or cancellation at short notice.”

