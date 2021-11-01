After a weekend of vandalism, yobs make a shopkeeper’s life a living hell.

Over Halloween, a merchant who claims he receives insults and criminal damage from large groups of adolescents was subjected to a weekend of attacks.

Yobs have wreaked havoc on Huyton News and Convenience in Huyton Village over the previous few months.

Following a second weekend of suffering, shopkeeper Anbu, who did not want his surname published, said that he will close several hours earlier this week to avoid more issues.

He told The Washington Newsday that a huge number of youths were hanging out outside on Saturday evening, known as Mischief Night, when he heard a loud noise.

Something had been hurled at his window, shattering the glass, which will now have to be replaced at a cost.

Anbu claims that eggs were hurled at the business window and doors, as well as inside the store, with the intent of hitting him.

“I heard a tremendous noise and glanced up to see holes in the window,” he stated. The youngsters were the ones who bolted. It’s terrifying.

“When it’s dark, they hurl eggs inside, aiming at me.”

Knowsley Police issued a dispersal order last month in an attempt to stop the anti-social behavior.

The Huyton Village dispersal order went into effect at 3 p.m. on October 20 and lasted until 2.59 p.m. on Friday. The area was patrolled by police officers.

Police patrols helped’somewhat,’ but his store is targeted’most evenings’ from 6pm until 9pm, according to the owner.

To avoid more confrontation, he will close his store at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 1 and earlier throughout the weekend.

“I’m not sure why they’re targeting this shop and me,” he continued.

“Kids are a major issue in this area. They come in with full face masks on and dump everything on the floor.” Parents should ‘know where their children are,’ according to the concerned merchant.

Local consumers voiced concern about the viability of local businesses in the region if anti-social behavior persists.

"People aren't going to want to work here if they're being abused," one lady stated. "It's truly a pity."