After a weekend of pandemonium, the fuel crisis reveals the “first signs of stabilization.”

The ongoing gasoline crisis is showing signs of “stabilization,” with forecourts expected to open in “the coming days,” according to the Transport Secretary.

After a weekend of pandemonium at a number of petrol stations throughout the UK, Grant Shapps has reaffirmed his urge for drivers to revert to their normal spending habits.

As people seek innovative ways to stock up on fuel during the crisis, the Transport Secretary asked people to refrain from bringing “water bottles” to gas stations.

Mr Shapps said in an interview that there was extra gasoline in the filling stations, but that it would not have an immediate impact on the long lines witnessed around the country.

“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilizing in forecourt storage,” he added, adding that this would not yet be reflected in the queues.

“However, this is the first time we’ve seen extra gasoline in the gas stations.

“The sooner we can all return to our normal shopping patterns, the sooner the situation will return to normal,” the industry said yesterday.

“We all need to do our part, and we shouldn’t do things like bring water bottles to gas stations since it’s unsafe and ineffective.”

Despite the fact that the initial issue was a shortage of HGV drivers rather than a shortage of fuel, widespread concern over the weekend forced a number of forecourts to close due to a lack of fuel.

Ministers relaxed competition laws between fuel suppliers on Sunday, which would typically prevent them from communicating with one another, in order to ensure the timely delivery of fuel.

Due to a driver scarcity and panic buying, army drivers have been trained to deliver fuel to gas stations.

Ministers said on Monday that military drivers will receive specialized training in preparation for probable deployment.

“The men and women of our armed forces stand ready to alleviate the transportation stresses where they are most felt,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“That is why I have given them permission to improve their preparedness so that they can respond if necessary.”