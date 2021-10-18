After a weekend of kidnappings, Haitian workers go on strike, leaving the streets mostly empty.

Thousands of employees in Haiti went on strike Monday to protest the country’s lack of security, the Associated Press reported, two days after a violent gang kidnapped 17 members of a visiting U.S.-based missionary group. The strike left Port-au-streets, Prince’s which are usually teeming with activity, unusually quiet and deserted on Monday.

The 12 adults and five children from the Christian Aid Ministries organization in Ohio vanished on Saturday, prompting American officials, including the FBI, to work with Haitian authorities in the hopes of securing their safe release. According to the Associated Press, the mass kidnapping was carried out by the 400 Mawozo gang, which has a history of killings, abductions, and extortions.

Local unions and other organizations led a walkout on Monday, which saw public transportation drivers stay at home and businesses and schools close. According to the Associated Press, some strike participants flung rocks at passing cars and put up barricades with burning tires to obstruct streets in Port-au-Prince and other Haitian cities.

“The populace can no longer tolerate it,” Holin Alexis, a moto-taxi driver who participated in the strike, said.

The kidnapping over the weekend was the largest of its sort in recent years. In the midst of persistent political turmoil, a worsening economic crisis, and an uptick in bloodshed, Haitian gangs have become more brazen, causing more individuals to abandon the nation.

Only a few moto-taxi drivers, such as Marc Saint-Pierre, sped through Port-au-Prince in search of passengers. He claimed he was attacked for working on Monday, but that he didn’t have a choice.

“I have children,” Saint-Pierre explained, “and I have to bring food to my house today.”

After President Jovenel Mose was fatally murdered at his private residence on July 7 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in August, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation is once again dealing with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had subsided in recent months.

“Everybody is worried. They are abducting people from all walks of life “The president of Haiti’s Association of Owners and Drivers, Méhu Changeux, told the radio station Magik9.

He stated that the work stoppage would continue until the government could ensure the safety of the citizens.

The US State Department stated on Sunday that it was in constant touch with senior Haitian officials and that it will continue to cooperate with them. This is a condensed version of the information.