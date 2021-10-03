After a weekend in Benidorm, a ‘wonderful’ man who thought he had a hangover died.

A “selfless, loving, and amazing” guy died seven days after catching meningitis while thinking he had a hangover.

Luke Brown, from Upton, Wirral, had been home for a week after returning from a trip in Benidorm when he became ill.

The young plaster initially chalked up his symptoms to a hangover after attending a charity event over the weekend, but he afterwards believed he was suffering from sinusitis, which his mother Viv also had.

He was transported to Arrowe Park Hospital later that day when his parents discovered him experiencing seizures in his bed.

Doctors determined Luke had bacterial meningitis at this hospital, and he was put into an induced coma, but he died a week later.

Luke’s family is determined to continue raising awareness of the condition and the indications and symptoms that people should be aware of two years after his passing on October 1, 2019.

“It was two years on Friday, and my heart knows it occurred, but my head says it hasn’t, and I’m two years in,” Viv told The Washington Newsday.

“We wouldn’t want anyone to walk in our shoes because it’s not a pleasant existence; we’re just getting by, and we’ve been trying to find our way in this new life without him for two years.

“So raising awareness for us is a success if it benefits just one person.”

Luke’s parents, Viv and Del, 54, go to the cemetery where he is buried every day and sit and talk to him.

Every Tuesday at 4.54 p.m., they play songs by his favorite performers, notably Gerry Cinnamon and the Stone Roses, at his graveside to commemorate the time and date of his death.

Viv said she still texts Luke’s phone to keep him up to date on what his nieces and nephews, as well as the rest of his family, have been up to.

“I’ll send him images of what the kids have done, when it’s their birthdays, whatever that has happened, I’ll message him and inform him,” she explained.

Viv paid tribute to Luke, calling him a “selfless, lovely, and loveable lad.”

