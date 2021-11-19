After a wedding job was turned down, a florist settles with a same-sex couple and wishes them all the best.

The eight-year legal struggle between a florist in Washington state and the same-sex couple she refused to serve is over.

Arlene’s Flowers’ Barronelle Stutzman revealed that she had paid $5,000 to Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed. She also wished them “all the best” in the future. Stutzman had been a long-time customer of Ingersoll’s before refusing to produce flower arrangements for his and Freed’s wedding.

The Alliance Defending Freedom and the American Civil Liberties Union, who were representing the parties in this dispute, reached an agreement. Stutzman will be able to “preserve her conscience” by not having to act against her Southern Baptist religious beliefs. According to an Alliance Defending Freedom press release, she will also avoid paying “possibly devastating attorneys’ fees.”

In 2013, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against Stutzman, alleging that her reluctance to accept the job was discriminatory. Attorney General Bob Ferguson has also filed a case against her, alleging that she broke the state’s Consumer Protection Act. The case was reviewed by the Superior Court, the state Supreme Court, and finally the United States Supreme Court. All of the courts ruled in Ingersoll and Freed’s favor.

The compensation will be donated to a local PFLAG branch by the couple. In the meanwhile, Stutzman is considering retiring.

In her letter announcing the settlement, she stated, “I am willing to entrust the legal campaign for freedom over to others.” “At the age of 77, I’ve decided to retire and hand over my company to someone else.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: According to the ACLU of Washington, the settlement leaves in place two unanimous decisions by the Washington state Supreme Court that the Constitution does not offer a license to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals.

In a statement released Thursday, Freed and Ingersoll said, “We took on this matter because we were concerned about the harm that being turned away would cause LGBTQ persons.” “We are relieved that the Washington Supreme Court verdicts will stand, ensuring that same-sex couples are protected from discrimination and treated equally by businesses.” In 2015, a Benton County Superior Court judge ordered Stutzman to pay the state $1 in attorneys’ fees and costs. This is a condensed version of the information.