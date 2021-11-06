After a wayward rocket tears through her home, a woman ‘loses everything.’

After a wayward firework burst through her home last night, an elderly woman has ‘lost everything.’

Pauline Perry, 75, was alone at her home in Norris Green, Liverpool, on Friday, November 5), when a firework landed in her back garden without her knowledge.

At around 7:20 p.m., Pauline, who lives on Sage Drive, was sitting in her living room when a stray rocket set fire to her rattan furniture in her garden.

Pauline’s patio door popped open due to the heat from the increasing fire, drawing her attention to the conflagration outside.

Pauline opened her doors in an attempt to move the furniture away from the house, causing the fire to spread across her living room and damage the basement.

Pauline had not noticed the rising fire because her curtains were closed at the time, according to Steve Finlay, who took her in last night after the fire department boarded up her home.

“After the fire raced through the living room, the neighbors spotted the flames and ran over to get Pauline out of the house and help,” he told The Washington Newsday.

Four fire engines arrived at the location at 7.29 p.m., six minutes after the incident was reported, and were able to put out the blaze by 7.44 p.m.

Pauline, who is originally from Wolverhampton, and her husband came to Norris Green about six years ago and have since expressed their appreciation for the place and community.

Pauline’s husband died a week after being sent to hospital for sepsis two months ago, leaving her to live alone while her son lives in the Midlands.

“She was just just readjusting after her husband’s death, and then this happens – there’s just no justice,” Steve, 68, added.

“I’m sure Pauline already shares my views on fireworks, which is that we shouldn’t be selling them anymore.”

“Only organized displays should be permitted, and the sale of fireworks to individuals should be prohibited.”

“It’s inexcusable.”

Last night, the community rallied together to help Pauline, according to Steve.

“We have a beautiful little community,” he continued, “but we.”

