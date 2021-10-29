After a wagon and car incident on East Lancs Road, the road was closed.

This morning, a collision between a wagon and a car on the East Lancs Road caused considerable traffic delays.

At roughly 10.45 a.m., an accident occurred on the eastbound side of the East Lancashire Road, near its intersection with Slag Lane.

After being notified at 11:03 a.m., Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service arrived at the scene at 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

There were two fire engines on the scene, as well as a search and rescue vehicle.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service said they arrived to find a car and a wagon engaged in a “severe” collision.

The roof of the automobile was lifted by firefighters to free one individual trapped inside, who was then transferred to the care of North West Ambulance Service and sent to the hospital.

Merseyside Police have later verified that a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital with ‘non-serious’ injuries.

The driver of the wagon was evaluated at the scene, but did not require any further medical care, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

At 12:04 p.m., fire crews left the area.

Merseyside Police were also there and aided in the blocking of roads.

A Mini was left with considerable damage, according to photos from the scene.

Witnesses said the route was congested today morning and early afternoon, with one witness saying it took them two and a half hours to travel to a hospital appointment in Manchester.

Many people described the accident scene as ‘horrendous,’ and recommended other cars to ‘avoid the area.’

“I drove past it earlier and it looked extremely horrible. I can’t get the sight of that car out of my head,” another witness added.

Merseyside Police acknowledged the collision, but stated that a car had collided with the highway’s center reservation.

“There was a road traffic collision today at around 10.45 a.m. on Liverpool Road and Slag Lane, off the East Lancashire Road in Haydock, where a car collided with the centre reservation,” they stated.

The closures have already been lifted, and there are no longer any reported delays.