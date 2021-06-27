After a visit to Wirral Park, a dog was found ‘hours from death’.

After his beagle took what is thought to be rat poison in a park, a dog lover has issued a warning to all pet owners in the area.

Rover, Les McCoy’s beagle, became ill on Thursday following a visit to Victoria Park in Rock Ferry, according to McCoy.

Mr McCoy, who lives nearby and walks Rover there frequently, said he felt ill after eating something in the park late last week.

Mr McCoy cautioned other dog owners to be aware of the risk to their pets in a Facebook post, adding he had heard from friends that other dogs had become unwell after ingesting rat poison stashed in packages at New Ferry Park and New Brighton.

He claimed that his veterinarian was unable to determine the exact reason of his ailment, but that he had heard of a lot other canines in the borough suffering from identical symptoms.

Mr McCoy, speaking to the ECHO, said: “I believe he became ill following our Thursday visit to Victoria Park.

“I believe we were fortunate since he is a big kid, four and a half years old.

“He is, however, still gravely unwell. He was on the verge of passing away, and we’d been in and out of the vet’s office since Thursday.

“I want to make sure that others are aware of this since it is quite dangerous.”

Mr. McCoy and his partner Chantelle Clancy are currently awaiting word from their veterinarian on whether Rover would require surgery.

He stated, ” “They’ve done a lot of tests on him, and we’re waiting for the findings.

“It’s possible he’ll still need surgery. The vets couldn’t be certain it was rat poison, but they indicated they were 80-90 percent sure because there had been a few other cases recently near here.”

Mr. McCoy expressed the hope that bringing the matter to the public’s attention will make individuals more aware of the importance of being cautious when walking their dogs in public places.