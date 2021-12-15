After a visit to Santa’s grotto, a little girl departed sobbing.

A visit to Santa’s Grotto left a young child in tears.

Santa’s Grotto was visited by the little girl and her mother at Dobbies in Southport yesterday (Tuesday November 15).

However, the mother and daughter’s visit to Santa did not go as planned.

The teenager fell over as she was leaving the garden centre, prompting a quick getaway.

As a result, the “stressed out” mother left her daughter’s present behind.

She checked a local Facebook group to see if the wooden train had been claimed.

“Hello,” the mother wrote. This morning, we went to Dobbie’s grotto. My daughter had fallen down on the way out and was really stressed. We drove away after I placed her gift in the boot of our car while I was putting her in.

“If anyone has been or is going to the car park today, please keep a look out.” It was a toy train made of wood. She is utterly distraught. Thanks.” If the train did not reappear, one generous individual offered to buy the girl another train.

“Hello, if it doesn’t show up, email me a pic if you can and I’ll buy one for her,” they said.

The mother thanked her right away.

“Ahh that’s so nice!” she wrote. I wouldn’t ask you to do that, but I appreciate your thoughtfulness.”