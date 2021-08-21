After a visit to Ma Boyle’s in Liverpool, a ‘Jazz hater’ was proven absolutely wrong.

Everyone has a favorite kind of music, whether it’s rap, country, pop, jazz, the list goes on, and just much every one of them can be found in Liverpool at its best.

However, until she went to the popular Ma Boyle’s jazz night, Emily Sleight’s greatest nightmare was listening to live jazz for a night out.

“When I hear jazz music on the radio, I typically moan and turn it off,” Emily wrote on 2Chill. Unlike my fiancée, who is basically fascinated with jazz, I guess I’d classify myself as a “jazz hater.”

“I felt it was dull at first, but after visiting Ma Boyle’s in Liverpool on Saturday, I changed my mind.”

So, what is this much-anticipated jazz event that everyone is looking forward to?

This remarkable occasion, brought to you by Parrjazz, Liverpool’s longest-serving jazz organisers, has been a long time coming for music fans.

It also coincides with Ma Boyle’s 150th anniversary, which will be marked by a free event featuring some of Liverpool’s best jazz musicians.

Does this seem appealing to you? Here’s the entire list of performers:

At Ma Boyle’s, you can expect a warm atmosphere and some excellent skills, as well as some delectable cocktails if you’re in the mood.

“As soon as we came in, there was an instantly comfortable vibe, with muted lights and the smell of pub food wafting across the venue,” Emily said.

“Despite the calm, there was a tiny buzz in the air before the jazz night began, with many visitors looking forward to the return of their favorite jazz night.”

You don’t have to like the style of music to come here; instead, take a page from Emily’s book and give it a shot.

“Honestly?” she asked. I was absolutely mistaken for someone who claimed to be a “jazz hater.”

“The level of talent displayed during the concert was just astounding. They absolutely lived up to their moniker, described as “Liverpool’s own Blind Monk segueing through Black Sabbath, Stranglers, and Coltrane to create aggressive quick sax and bass.”

Throughout the course of the night, “The summary has come to an end.”