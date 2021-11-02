After a viral video of rats running about the kitchen, a rodent-infested Popeyes outlet closes [Video].

A frightening video of a rodent-infested Popeyes restaurant in Washington, D.C. has been published on Tiktoker. The Health Division of Food has notified the closure of the store after a viral video revealed images of rats roaming around in the popular fast-food chain’s kitchen.

Two weeks ago, a TikTok user who is also a Popeyes delivery driver released a distressing video depicting the worrisome state of a restaurant’s outlet near Capitol Hill. On Tiktok, the video has received over 561,000 views and 642,000 on Twitter. Since then, the horrific video has sparked intense online debates about food safety at famous fast-food joints across the country.

The man describes himself as a person who distributes raw chicken to Popeyes restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area at the start of the film. Then, when standing outside the outlet late at night, he exhibits the restaurant’s board. The man then pulls out a set of keys and enters the outlet through the locked front door. The man says, “This is Popeyes,” as he turns on the kitchen light, which reveals two rats racing across the kitchen floor.

It’s only the beginning; the video goes on to show a kitchen overrun with rodents, some scaling the ceiling and others racing across the floor. “Do you still like Popeyes chicken?” the man asks, despite the fact that he has found roughly 15 rats during his inspection.

##popeyeschicken ##runandhide ##mickeymouse ##ratsfarm The video went viral, which drew the attention of food safety inspectors who came to inspect the premises. Following the inspection, the Division of Food of the DC Department of Health slapped a “food establishment closure notice” on the outlet’s front door.

According to the New York Daily News, the food establishment closure announcement posted on the restaurant’s front door read, “This establishment is ordered closed until further notice for a violation(s) of the District of Columbia food code regulations… which presents an imminent health hazard(s) to the public.”

While responding to a concerned resident, DC Councilmember Charles Allen confirmed the closure of the outlet on Twitter: “On Thursday, [the DC Department of Health]investigated and shuttered this site,” Allen explained.