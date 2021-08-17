After a violent attack on the streets of Dublin, an Olympian was taken to the hospital.

Jack Woolley, an Irish Olympian, was out with friends when he was attacked at random in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Woolley, 22, said on Instagram that he was hospitalized after the attack and is currently having facial reconstructive surgery.

On Saturday morning, the Olympian posted selfies from his hospital bed.

