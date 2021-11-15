After a video surfaced showing a police officer pulling a gun on a black teen delivering newspapers, the officer was fired.

After a video surfaced showing him pulling a gun on a Black 19-year-old delivering newspapers while off-duty, a white police officer lost his job.

Due to the officer, Chad Vorce, appealing his termination, further information regarding the situation has recently become available. The event on the video happened in January in DeWitt, Michigan, and he was fired by the DeWitt Police Department in May.

Vorce alleges he approached Alexander Hamilton because he suspected him of being involved in a series of automobile break-ins at the time. After that, the off-duty cop followed Hamilton about.