After a video of racist language was released, a Louisiana judge asked for ‘understanding,’ and calls for her resignation grew louder.

After a video from her house was released on various social media platforms, a judge in Louisiana is pleading for “understanding” and “forgiveness.” Racist language is used in the video.

Judge Michelle Odinet of Lafayette City Court confirmed the footage of a suspected intruder being apprehended at her house on Monday.

At least two people can be seen running and capturing the guy in the footage. They were also seen fighting before being able to subdue the guy.

The viewers’ reaction on the surveillance video includes disparaging remarks. Off-camera voices could be heard laughing and using racial slurs as the video played.

“That’s me,” a male voice can be heard commenting on the surveillance tape. ‘N——-, n——-,’ Mom is yelling.” “We got an n——-,” says what appears to be a woman’s voice shortly after the comment. It’s a roach-like n——-.” Odinet’s identity as the woman making the statements has not been confirmed.

“At our home, my children and I were the victims [sic]of an armed burglary. The assailant was apprehended once the police were contacted. In a statement, Odinet said, “The experience rocked me to my core, and my mental state was delicate.”

Because she was “given a sedative at the time,” Odinet stated she had “zero recollection of the video and the awful language used throughout it.”

A Black man, Ronald Handy, 59, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple burglary. Handy was arrested and placed in the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Despite Odinet’s claim that she and her family were the victims of a “armed burglary,” Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton confirmed that the suspect had no firearms when he was arrested.

“Anyone who knows my husband and me understands that this is not how we live our life. “I apologize terribly and beg your forgiveness and understanding while my family and I deal with the emotional fallout from this armed burglary,” Odinet said.

Officials have asked for Odinet’s resignation following the release of the footage. Michael Toussaint, the president of the local NAACP, slammed the judge’s remarks.

In a statement, Toussaint said, “One would assume that as a sitting judge, a mother, a community leader, and a person in a position of power, she would have stepped up and taken a stand against that type of language in her own home.”

