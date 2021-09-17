After a video of her slapping a Navy sailor on 9/11 went viral, the woman was arrested and fired from her job.

Lori Desjardins, 45, was arrested on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in a pizzeria in Connecticut for assaulting a member of the US Navy.

Desjardins was seen ranting and cursing at Sean Nolte Jr., a Navy submariner, in a video that went viral on social media. She slaps him and accuses him of impersonating a service member at one point, telling him he disgusts her and calling him a “piece of s**t.”

According to the Berlin, Connecticut Police Department, Desjardins, a resident of Southington, Connecticut, surrendered to police headquarters on Thursday. An active arrest warrant was served on her, but she was released after posting a $10,000 bond. One count of third-degree assault and one count of breach of peace were filed against her. The date of her next court appearance is September 23.

Following the video’s widespread distribution on social media, the Berlin Police Department appealed the public for assistance in identifying the woman in the video. They requested anyone with knowledge to submit a tip, but they had received none after many days. On Thursday, however, the police department announced that they had received many tips leading to the “probable identify of the suspect.”

The Berlin Police Department was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

Nolte said in a Facebook post that he went to a neighborhood pizza joint with a friend whose family owned the business when the woman entered. She was said to be “constantly looking” at him and to have walked in and out of the restaurant several times. She told the staff after getting her lunch that Nolte, who was dressed in his uniform, was a “fake” and that her husband was in the Army.

“She maintained saying that my Military ID was fraudulent, and then proceeded to show me her DEPENDENT MILITARY ID, yelling, ‘This is what your ID should look like,’” Nolte posted on Facebook.

In Connecticut, assault in the third degree is a class A misdemeanor, the most serious misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and a year in prison. Desjardin is said to have informed police she wasn’t there. This is a condensed version of the information.