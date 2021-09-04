After a video of a teen being assaulted while wearing a Pride flag went viral, a high school student was charged.

According to The Valdosta Daily Times, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk announced Friday that a juvenile suspect at Lowndes High School had been charged with disorderly conduct, simple violence, and disruption of a public facility. The accusations were brought just one day after the video went viral on social media.

A youngster in a black t-shirt can be seen running up to a table where a student in a rainbow wig sits draped in the pride flag in the video, which appears to have been filmed in the high school cafeteria. The attacker takes the student’s flag from their shoulders, causing them to fall to the ground.

Another student, who was seated near the victim, is then seen attempting to intervene physically as the assailant dashes to a nearby trash can and hurls the flag inside. The attacker pushes the intervening student near the end of the video.

I need everyone to witness the scum that exists in South Georgia. This just happened today at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, where I attended and where my brother is currently enrolled. pic.twitter.com/o0DWllzn4h

September 2, 2021 — José (@jrcamachobass)

Authorities have not published the names of the students involved. According to LGBTQ Nation, social media posts suggest that the alleged assault occurred over a $5 bet and name the student who allegedly carried out the attack. As of Friday evening, an online petition to remove the alleged attacker from the school’s sports teams had garnered over 5,000 signatures.

Lowndes High School Assistant Principal Rodney Green informed The Valdosta Daily Times, “We are aware of a social media video involving two students and a Pride flag.” “We are concerned about our students’ well-being and safety. Our staff strives to create a safe environment in which all of our kids are valued.”

“As soon as the Lowndes High School administration became aware of the situation, they investigated it, made sure the victim was safe, and dealt with the other student according to the Student Code of Conduct. This is a condensed version of the information.