After a video of a strip club manager taking her toddler son to work went viral, it sparked a debate [Watch].

A strip club manager’s young daughter posted a video on YouTube about bringing her toddler kid to work. The film has generated conversations about the daycare options accessible to working parents in the country as a result of the outpouring of support it has received.

@whatsuarez’s TikTok video contains various snippets of her joyful toddler playing, strolling around, and being looked after by other employees at her company. According to Washington News Today, it has received over one million views and approximately 207,000 likes.

While the majority of viewers backed the young working mother, some criticized the unconventional daycare arrangement. The mother captioned her video, “When people become offended that your son is a strip club baby, yet he loves it and is loved.”

When others are offended by your son’s status as a skripclub baby, but he enjoys it and is adored for it ##platinum ##yuma ##skripper ##boymom ##boyswillbeboys

“Hey guys, it’s the dreadful strip club mom,” she sarcastically addressed her detractors in a follow-up video. She claimed that before having the baby, she used to dance at the club and now works as an office manager.

The TikToker went on to detail how wonderfully the child was cared for while being transported to her workplace. She said she always kept the two doors on either side of her office locked to keep him away from the customers. She reminded her viewers that “Strippers are mothers” after describing how her son was always kept away from the customers and where the booze was supplied. They adore each other.”

Many onlookers hoped that the coworkers would keep the boy safe and that the experience would teach him to respect women.

“He has a gang of women who adore him and are always on the lookout for him. It takes a village. A viewer said, “He will grow up with respect for women [sic]and their bodies.” Another added, “They definitely do need more 24/7 daycares for folks who work the nightshift.”

Meanwhile, other people believe that a child should never be brought to a strip club, regardless of whether or not their parent works there. Some people responded by remarking that not all mothers are fortunate enough to have reliable daycare while they are at work.

According to studies, daycare costs approximately $11,000 per year, with families paying more.