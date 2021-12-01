After a video of a cop ‘brutally’ kicking a dog went viral, the police department came under fire.

Outrage has been aroused by viral Ring doorbell footage showing a Terre Haute, Indiana police officer “brutally” kicking a dog.

A Redditor with the pseudonym u/CantStopPoppin posted the video to Reddit’s “Public Freakout” thread late Tuesday night. More than 30,000 votes and 2,500 comments have been cast on the post.

Spike Cohen, a lawmaker, also published the video on Facebook early Wednesday morning, where it has received over 7,000 views.

A police officer can be seen approaching a family’s front porch steps in the footage. As he approaches the porch, the dog begins to bark, prompting the police to kick the animal.

He continues to kick the dog, which is now squealing, until the dog finally flees.

As the first police knocks on the front door, a second cop, who had been standing in the yard throughout the altercation, makes his way onto the porch. After a few moments, no one responds.

A neighbor yells at the cops from off-camera, informing them that the residents of the house have left. The police leave the scene at the end of the video.

The video’s contents enraged online users, and many demanded answers on the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Do you train police to beat animals, or is it merely the agenda of the POS Chambers?” It makes you question how many times something like this has happened in the past. Dude should be fired and charged with a crime. “It’s very awful,” one Facebook commenter said.

“Wondering if your cop who thrashed a poor dog in a video that went viral on Facebook is still on the job?” It’s absolutely revolting! Another yelled, “I hope the poor baby is okay, that this officer is fired for animal abuse, and that the owners sue like crazy!”

When the event occurred, both u/CantStopPoppin and Cohen claimed that the police were responding to a house invasion; however, the Terre Haute Police Department stated that this report was untrue. Rather, the officers were responding to a “aggressive white pitbull” complaint. The Vigo County Central Dispatch received a call that the pit bull had been “charging at everyone that goes by,” according to the police department’s public statement on Facebook. He has previously bitten a youngster and a mailman, according to RP. This is a condensed version of the information.