After a video call with Peng Shuai, the Olympic Committee has been accused of supporting Chinese “propaganda.”

According to the Associated Press, a video contact between Olympic officials and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has been missing for nearly three weeks after accusing a senior Chinese official of sexual assault, created more concerns than answers.

In a 30-minute video conversation from Beijing, Peng spoke with officials, including IOC President Thomas Bach, according to the International Olympic Committee. She reassured them that she was fine and thanked them for their concern, but she begged for their privacy, according to the organization’s statement.

Global Athlete, a lobbying group for athletes, said in a statement that the words made the IOC complicit in the Chinese government’s damaging propaganda and disregard for basic human rights and justice.

The IOC released a photo of Bach on screen with Peng, but no video of the call was released. The same morning, China Open tweeted photographs and footage of her presence at a children tennis competition in Beijing.

The IOC is now “actively playing a part in the Chinese government’s enforced disappearance, coercion, and propaganda machinery,” according to Yaqiu Wang, a representative for Human Rights Watch.

In a social media post that was swiftly pulled from Weibo, one of China’s most prominent social media platforms, the tennis player accused Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Communist Party’s top Standing Committee, of sexual assault.

Shuai said in part on his social media post: “I’m aware that you, vice minister Zhang Gaoli, a high-ranking official, have stated that you are not afraid. With your intelligence, you may easily refute it or even use it against me, dismissing it without a second thought. Even if it means destroying myself, like an egg against a rock or a moth flying into a flame, I will continue to proclaim the truth about ourselves.” Concerns about her post’s censorship and subsequent disappearance from public view erupted into a ruckus, eliciting reactions from tennis legends such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Martina Navratilova.

At home, news of her charges was kept under wraps. During reporting on Peng, CNN’s signal in China was jammed, according to CNN.

