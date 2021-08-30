After a victim was shot in the leg on a major road, a 27-year-old man was detained.

Following a gunshot on Saturday evening, a 27-year-old male was apprehended.

A 38-year-old guy was found with a gunshot wound in his leg near Crosby Road South and was arrested.

On Saturday, August 28, about 10.45 p.m., a police car was on Crosby Road South when a loud bang was heard and a guy was seen fleeing.

The victim’s injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening, and he was released from the hospital.

The man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and section one firearm possession.

He’s since been released on the condition that he cooperate with the investigation.

An investigation is now underway in the region, with house-to-house, CCTV, and forensic inquiries being conducted.

“Enquiries into this occurrence and the circumstances leading up to it are still ongoing,” DCI Ian Hussey said.

“I would encourage anyone who was around Crosby Road South and saw or heard anything odd to contact us because they may have information that is crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention log 1116 from August 28th.