After a vicious bull attack, a man is given a new face 11 months later.

A 38-year-old guy gets a new face owing to a series of reconstructive surgery after being seriously damaged by a vicious bull attack.

According to The Times Of India, Karnee Bishnoi, a resident of Rajasthan, was in a coma for four days after being savagely assaulted by a bull last September.

When the event occurred, Bishnoi, who worked for a consumer products company, was driving with the side window of his automobile rolled down. To allow a herd of bulls to pass, he slowed down his truck. However, one of the bulls charged at him.

Before cutting through the front lobe of his brain, the monster shattered his nose with its horns, lacerated his lips, and gouged out his right eyeball. Bishnoi was yanked from his car and thrown out onto the street. He did, however, make it out alive.

He was transported to a local hospital, but physicians were powerless to help him. In a statement, Dr. Sunil Choudhary, one of the doctors who treated him, said, “They managed to stem the blood with packing and several huge sutures but acknowledged their helplessness to go any farther because they lacked the expertise.”

Later, he was transferred to a super-specialty hospital. At the facility, he underwent a 10-hour operation during which physicians “painstakingly pieced together bone, flesh, and nose components.” His nose and lips were crushed, in addition to his severe brain injuries.

Following that, he had to go through another nine-hour surgery. Doctors “not only saved his life but also returned his face to a human form” during the treatment.

Even after that, the right side of his face was immobilized. He was unable to smile or raise his right brow or forehead.

Bishnoi underwent repair surgery four months later, employing some creative constructive approaches such as “forehead muscle to muscle neurotization.”

He was able to move his right brow and forehead by July. “He is improving every day, and his facial form and symmetry are also good,” according to the statement. In the next months, he will have more treatments for prosthetic eye and scar repairs.

Bishnoi told the Times of India, “It seems like a rebirth.”