After a vet notices a rescue cat’s tummy, Merseyside volunteers are dumbfounded.

A Formby-based sanctuary rescued a rescue cat on the verge of death and nursed it back to life.

Elara Nicholson, one of the founders of the Silths Sanctuary, was instrumental in Daenerys’ survival.

On March 24, a one-year-old street cat was discovered significantly pregnant and brought to the refuge.

Dany, as Daenerys is known, was first scared of Elara and the volunteers at the shelter, but after two weeks, she gave birth to her kittens and became more friendly with the staff.

“So Dany came into our sanctuary on March 24, and she came in because we noticed she was extremely pregnant,” Elara, 26, told The Washington Newsday. We took her in and began analyzing her to see if she was feral or simply a stray after a search yielded no results.

“At first, she was scared of us, but by the time she gave birth to her babies two weeks later, she had become really affectionate. We had no idea she was sick at first.

“She was really underweight, and the condition of her hair was poor, but that’s something we see a lot with pregnant cats that come in off the street.” It wasn’t until her vets observed her tummy was still highly swollen three weeks after she had her kittens that they realized something wasn’t right.

“They did blood tests and discovered that some of her liver’s critical indicators were extraordinarily high, indicating that she was in the early stages of liver failure.

“We started trying to perform some investigations and the costs began to mount, so as a new and modest organization, we turned to the community for assistance.

“Some of the extraordinarily significant donations we received, as well as the amount of support we received, astounded us. It was incredible to witness.

“Although we haven’t figured out what caused Dany’s problems, we were able to determine that her liver failure was caused by a huge infection in her intestines.

“By simply giving her a few highly targeted antibiotics, she was able to clear up the majority of.”

