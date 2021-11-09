After a ‘very unusual’ vaccination reaction, the husband died.

A 59-year-old man died of a blood clot on the brain after experiencing a highly unusual reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine’s first dosage.

Neil Astles died at the Royal Hospital on Easter Sunday (April 4) just weeks after receiving his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination on March 17.

An inquest into his death was held at Bootle Town Hall earlier today.

After dropping the kids off at school, the father stabs his wife in the neck.

Mr Astles, a Newton-Le-Willows lawyer, was rushed to Warrington Hospital by his brother after complaining of severe headaches and nausea.

Mr Astles had his first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccination on March 15 at St Helens Rugby Club, according to James Martindale, coroner’s investigations officer.

Mr Martindale described how the 59-year-old started getting headaches on March 26 and vomited on April 2.

After being diagnosed with brain hemorrhage, he was brought to Warrington Hospital on April 2 and transferred to the Royal Hospital on April 3.

The Royal consulted with Walton Centre physicians about the potential of performing surgery on Mr Astles to relieve the pressure that had built up in his cranium.

Mr Martindale explained that surgery was not performed because his condition had become too serious.

On April 4, at 5.22 p.m., Mr. Astles was pronounced deceased.

He went to Warrington Hospital on April 2 with a ‘thunderclap’ headache, according to the court.

Mr. Astles was subsequently moved to the Royal after undergoing a CT scan at the hospital, which discovered a cerebral thrombosis.

Mr Astles’ condition quickly deteriorated, according to Dr Lawrence McCrossen, an intensive care doctor at Liverpool’s Royal Hospital.

A CT scan revealed that a bleed in the back of the brain had “worsened,” according to Dr. McCrossen.

Experts explored the merits of surgery to release the pressure inside Mr Astles’ skull, he said, but this was ruled out.

According to Dr. McCrossen, Mr. Astles’ family was summoned after his second pupil got diluted. The patient’s condition deteriorated even further.

Dr. McCrossen informed coroner Julie Goulding that Mr. Astles’ thrombosis and coagulation were symptoms of an unfavorable vaccination reaction.

“The headaches,” he explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”