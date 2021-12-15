After a “very difficult few years,” Louise Redknapp makes a significant announcement on Lorraine.

This morning, Louise Redknapp shared some exciting news, declaring 2022 to be the “most positive year yet.”

On Lorraine, she and lifestyle guru Paul Wharton discussed their plans to collaborate on a new show called “We’ve Got This,” in which they will help individuals get their lives back on track in the new year.

They’re searching for folks to participate in the show and have provided information on how to apply.

Louise Redknapp’s mother was confident she would reconcile with Jamie following their divorce.

Lorraine believes the show is a fantastic concept because everyone could use a boost.

Louise concurred, saying, “Yeah, I believe so.” I believe that the last few years have been really difficult for everyone. So much has changed in so many people’s lives, including losing employment, losing family members, and not going out as much.” “We’re going to attempt to really focus on making 2022 the most good year yet,” she continued. Lorraine sought to persuade Louise to take a more personal approach to the situation by saying, “You’ve gone through a lot.” You have to take something away from that.” “You do,” Louise replied. “You have to learn and figure out what motivates you to take the next step.”

“As a country, we need to start coming together and looking forward to what’s new and wonderful.”

They stated that they would like to hear from those who believe they only require minor assistance.

Before December 19, send an email to [email protected] to apply to appear on the show.

After their own marriage fell apart in 2017, Louise witnessed her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp, marry new beau Frida Andersson and then bring their new baby into the world in 2021.

According to sources, she found the news of his departure difficult to accept, but she has now moved on with her work and her sons pressing her to resume dating.