A woman drove past a red light while on the phone, about 20 miles over the speed limit, and put a young daughter in a coma.

When Deborah McGovern’s Land Rover collided into a car carrying a mother and her kid at the Maghull crossroads between Northway and Westway, she was going 58 mph in a 40 mph zone.

After the accident, which left the child, who was seven at the time, with life-changing injuries, the mother of four and successful dental therapist was sentenced to 16 months in prison today. She still has headaches, blurred vision, and other problems months later.

:On October 27, 2017, soon after 10.30 p.m., McGovern’s Land Rover collided with the side of the Mercedes in which the girl was sitting, sending both cars spinning to the opposite side of the road.

According to prosecutor Neil Bisarya, McGovern drove about 20 miles per hour over the speed limit in the seconds leading up to the incident and failed to see the red light as she neared the intersection.

The court heard that one of the six sets of traffic lights was out of commission, but the others were fully operational and had been flashing red for 14 seconds before McGovern, 51, sped through them and collided with the other vehicle.

Mr. Bisarya explained: “Her car collided with the other vehicle’s center offside.

“Both cars spun out of control and landed on the other side of the road.

“The speed of the car in the seconds before the incident was 57.6 to 58.3 miles per hour, according to the investigating officer.”

McGovern, the president and previous chair of the British Association for Dental Therapists, was on the phone with a coworker using a Bluetooth headset at the time of the incident, which was just avoided by a third vehicle.

The girl had major brain injuries and was put into a coma for three days as physicians worked to rehabilitate her.

Despite the damage to her brain, she made a “amazing recovery,” leaving the hospital in two weeks, but she still suffers from the effects of the incident.

