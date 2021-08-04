After a vehicle mowed over a cable box, the internet went dark.

After a motorist knocked over a telecommunications box in Kirkby, residents have been without internet and phone connection.

The green cable box on the corner of Saxon Way was knocked down on Friday, July 30, according to one resident who did not want to be identified.

According to the photos, a motorist veered off the road and collided with the box, toppling it over. On the grass verge, there were tyre marks.

Hundreds of residents on the Littledale Estate, according to the woman, are now without internet or landline connection.

“The crate was pushed over some on Friday night or Saturday morning,” she explained. Hundreds of people on the estate now have no access to the internet or landlines.

“Obviously, it’s a huge issue for people who work from home, as well as mothers who are trying to keep their children entertained.”

Her internet provider informed her that she might be without service for another two weeks.

“I am with Talk Talk, and they have warned me that they may not be able to restart services until August 14,” she stated.

“However, consumers with other providers have also been impacted. We’re dealing with major corporations here, so I’m hopeful this issue can be resolved as soon as possible.”

“The car must have been going really fast to knock it over,” a resident said. “I believe the driver simply fled after that.”

There was no record of a road collision in the vicinity, according to police.

Talk Talk was contacted by The Washington Newsday for comment.