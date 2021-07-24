After a van gets stopped on the beach, jokes about ‘Scousers coming to Birkenhead.’

A video of a group of guys trying to save a van from the water on New Brighton Beach has gone viral on social media.

A white vehicle was surrounded by sea water as a group of guys attempted to move it, according to cell phone footage.

Local resident Frank Parkinson can be heard giving the owners assistance, informing them that they can drag the van behind a jet ski with ropes connected.

Mr Parkinson broadcasted the incident on Facebook Live, which was shared on social media yesterday.

Despite the assistance of a jet ski, the group of men struggled to move the van, according to the clip.

The oncoming tide soon began to flood the van’s inside, further weighing it down.

“Typical Scousers coming to Birkenhead and thinking they own the world,” Mr Parkinson is overheard saying to the men.

“If you were from Birkenhead, you would not have done this,” he says.

“Don’t worry, lads, it’s an easy error to make. I’ve lost a few cars myself down here.”

Despite the circumstances, the conversation appeared to be friendly, and the van’s owners appeared to find the scenario hilarious.

The film did not say whether or not the rescue mission was successful.