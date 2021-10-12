After a van collides with a wall near a crossroads, a major route is closed.

Police closed a major road after two automobiles collided with a wall.

At before 10 a.m. on October 12, emergency services were called to a crash on Princes Road in Toxteth.

The collision occurred near the intersection with Upper Warwick Street, involving a blue Mercedes and a white van.

Both drivers, according to Merseyside Police, suffered facial injuries.

After smashing into a wall, the blue Mercedes with a badly damaged bonnet and a white vehicle across the pavement were photographed.

While emergency personnel reacted to the incident, police stopped the road near the intersection with Upper Warwick Street.

It’s been reopened since then.

