After a two-year wait, Chasten and Pete Buttigieg adopt a child.

Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg have become parents following a two-year wait to adopt.

In a Twitter message on Tuesday, Buttigieg said he and his spouse were “overjoyed” to announce the adoption and vowed to “reveal more soon.” Just after beginning his bid for the White House in April 2019, the former Democratic presidential contender made public the couple’s plans to start a family.

“Chasten and I had desired to expand our family for a long time. We’re ecstatic to announce that we’ve become parents!” On Tuesday, Buttigieg sent out a tweet. “The process isn’t through yet, and we’re grateful for the love, support, and consideration for our privacy that we’ve received. We can’t wait to share more information with you soon.”

According to a July interview with Chasten Buttigieg published by The Washington Post, the couple had been actively involved in adoption efforts over the previous year. They attended parenting classes and were put on waiting lists in the event that they needed to adopt a child quickly.

The couple thought an adoption was approaching on at least one occasion, but the birth mother changed her mind at the last minute. According to Chasten, he imagines the couple telling their future child that they “tried so hard” and “waited so long” for them.

“It’s a strange cycle of rage, frustration, and hope,” Chasten explained. “You get so thrilled because you think it’s finally occurring, and then it’s gone.”

At a news conference last month, Hillbilly Elegy author and Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance singled out Pete Buttigieg, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as members of the “childless left.”

Buttigieg and the other Democrats, according to Vance, are "childless cat ladies" who should have less say in the future of the party.