After a two-week criminal spree in the same location, multiple arrests were made.

After a recent flurry of criminal behavior alarmed locals in a Merseyside town, the police have stepped up their efforts to combat crime.

Merseyside Police has revealed that many people have been arrested in connection with incidents in Southport in the previous two weeks.

A man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference following a patrol in Birkdale in the early hours of Tuesday October 26 after someone reported seeing a guy trying car door handles.

The 34-year-old male was also detained on suspicion of a business burglary that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday and a theft from motor vehicle that occurred on September 22 while he was in detention.

He has now been released on bail while investigations continue.

Following homeowners’ complaints, Merseyside Police announced the arrest of two individuals on Meols Cop Road.

The two males were arrested on suspicion of attempting to distribute controlled substances on Wednesday, October 20. The males, aged 50 and 46, were found with numerous wraps of suspected class A narcotics.

The 50-year-old was also detained on suspicion of stealing a bike he was riding. Both males were released pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Tuesday, October 26th, another man was apprehended on Hawkshead Street.

The 50-year-old was detained on suspicion of possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute them.

He was discovered with a lot of wraps of suspected class A drugs when he was searched. After being transported to hospital in Aintree, he was discharged under investigation.

Please contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 if you have any information about crime in your area.

You can remain anonymous by calling the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. You can also submit anonymous information using their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.