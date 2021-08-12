After a two-month hiatus, China’s warplane fleet returns to Taiwan’s air defense zone.

On Thursday, a squadron of fast-moving Chinese airplanes buzzed Taiwan’s air force radars, the first fighter jet intrusions near the island in two months.

Since spring, when Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported record-breaking data, Beijing’s flights near its democratic neighbor have decreased in frequency.

In April, 107 People’s Liberation Army jets, including nuclear-capable heavy bombers, went into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, setting a new monthly high (ADIZ). Only 17 sorties were flown near Taiwan by the Chinese military in July, none of which involved fast-moving fighter aircraft.

According to air traffic monitors, the Republic of China Air Force began issuing radio warnings to incoming PLA jets at 7:47 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Throughout the day, four J-16 strike jets and three slow-moving support aircraft were detected, according to the Ministry of National Defense. Despite this, due to typhoons and tropical storms, it was only the third day of PLA incursions in August.

The reintroduction of PLA fighter jets to Taiwan’s ADIZ comes at a time when Taipei is embroiled in a diplomatic spat with Lithuania.

