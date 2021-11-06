After a two-car collision, the road was closed and emergency services were called.

Two vehicles collided in Liverpool this afternoon, causing traffic congestion.

Around 12.09pm, emergency services were dispatched to Gainsborough Road in Wavertree after reports of a collision.

When Merseyside Police arrived on the scene, they discovered that two vehicles had collided.

A number of emergency vehicles, including fire engines and ambulances, can also be seen at the site in Wavertree, according to photos.

A Royal Mail van, as well as a white Volkswagen Polo, were seen at the scene of the accident, although police have not yet confirmed the identification of the vehicles involved.

MerseyTravel tweeted at 12:34 p.m. about delays in the area, saying, “Due to an RTC on Gainsborough Rd, services in the area may be subject to delay and diversion.”

Merseyside Police reported that no significant injuries have occurred, and that both vehicles are currently being collected.