After a two-car collision, a person was brought to the hospital.

Today, just before 8 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Erskine Street, near the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Moss Street and involved two cars.

Pictures from the scene show two fire engines, as well as many firefighters, an ambulance, and police officers, as well as a stretcher.

When personnel arrived, one occupant from the first car had exited the vehicle and did not require medical treatment.

The other occupant of the second vehicle was still inside, but when paramedics assessed them, they were able to exit the vehicle.

They were brought to the hospital for further care.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue said in a statement: “On Wednesday, November 17, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service responded to a road traffic collision on Erskine Street.

“Crews were dispatched at 7.56 p.m. and arrived at 8.01 p.m. Two fire engines were dispatched.

“When firefighters arrived, they discovered two cars had collided near the Moss Street intersection.

“When responders arrived, the person of the first vehicle was out and did not require hospital treatment.

“The person of the second vehicle remained inside but was able to depart the vehicle when paramedics assessed the situation. They were transferred to the hospital for a more thorough examination.

“The site was rendered safe by fire crews. MFRS was not necessary to take any more action, and crews left the scene at 9 p.m.

“Merseyside Police were also present.”

