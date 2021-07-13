After a tumultuous vote, three Love Island couples are in jeopardy.

Following a key public vote, three Love Island couples might be ousted from the house tonight.

The islanders are speaking in the garden on Tuesday night’s episode when Liam receives a text that says, “Can all Islanders come around the fire pit ASAP.”

Liberty receives a text message from the Islanders as they assemble around the fire pit: “Islanders. The public has been voting on who they believe is the most compatible couple. Those who receive the fewest votes tonight may be eliminated. Please have a seat.”

More messages are sent to the Islanders, revealing the four couples who earned the most votes from the public and are thus safe.

The three couples with the lowest number of votes are eliminated.

However, until tonight’s program, their fate remains unknown.

During a conversation with Kaz on tonight’s episode, Sharon admits she might be experiencing romantic feelings for Hugo.

“This time around, sharing a bed is very different,” Sharon explained. I believe he is fit, but is it just that I believe he is fit and nothing else?”

“It’s not that you just believe he’s fit because you guys truly get along,” Kaz explained. As a person, you like him.”

“I suppose I ruled it out at first, but seeing attributes that were missing in Aaron and seeing them in Hugo has made me really think things through,” Sharon explained. We chat about everything and anything since he’s a great communicator.”

Kaz makes it her duty to figure out if Hugo is thinking the same way. “Do you have this with Shaz, right?” Kaz inquired of Hugo. You get along with your buddies but aren’t sure if it’s just friendship or something deeper? On the first day, you guys were paired up?”

Hugo’s interest in getting to know Sharon romantically remains to be seen.