After a TUI holiday was canceled, a couple drove 200 miles for a Maccies.

After driving 200 miles to Manchester airport, a couple was furious to learn that their TUI vacation had been canceled.

Laura Sanders and her Birmingham boyfriend James Caulfield arrived at the airport early on Sunday morning, fully expecting to board an aircraft and spend their vacation in Madeira.

According to Birmingham Live, they booked the £1,175 trip with TUI on May 19 after Portugal was certified to be on the Government’s green list of countries where no quarantining was necessary upon their return.

Quarantine-free travel for vaccinated people could resume in August.

Despite the Portuguese island, as well as the mainland, being placed on the amber list in June, the couple chose to continue their journey. When they returned home, they’d have to self-isolate at home for ten days.

They said they received an email from TUI on June 7 confirming their booking and providing them the opportunity to adjust their vacation dates.

On Sunday, the couple headed out blissfully unaware that their flight had been canceled and that their reserved lodging had been seized by someone else.

Laura, a journalist, was incensed by the situation and tweeted, “So I’ve just essentially done a round trip from Birmingham to Manchester to grab a Maccies at motorway services.”

“Why? Because TUI UK canceled our vacation and failed to inform us that the flight we were supposed to board today had been cancelled for weeks. It’s an understatement to say I’m angry.”

“We were very devastated,” Laura added. We had been looking forward to it for a long time.

“All afternoon, I was in tears. James was irritated and enraged. It’s a disaster.

“I love to travel, but I haven’t been able to do so in over a year. We had a trip of a lifetime planned to Peru last summer which we had to cancel.

“This year we wanted to play it safe, pick a country in Europe and go on a package holiday because of what’s happening and this happened.”

The 26-year-old added: “TUI had confirmed it was still going ahead on June 7 even though Portugal was now on the amber list.

“We travelled to Manchester Airport for the 2pm flight and then people. The summary comes to a close.