After a ‘Truth or Dare’ confession, a student is found guilty of murdering his step-grandmother.

Tiernan Darnton, now 21, chillingly admitted to the murder in a game of truth or dare, as well as making a similar confession to a counselor in 2019.

According to the Evening Standard, he divulged his “darkest secret” to two buddies during a game of Truth or Dare. He explained to them: “I’ve kept a secret from everyone. It’s possible that I killed someone.” Later, during a counseling session, he mentioned a person “who may send me to prison because of what he knows.”

He went on to say that he had felt “powerful” at a funeral for a person who had died because he “understood what had happened and everyone else in the room didn’t.”

“I’m not sure what you’re saying, but I suspect you’re trying to tell me you’ve killed someone,” the counselor remarked, to which Darnton replied, “Yes.”

The murder trial included evidence that placed Darnton at Mrs Gregory’s house around the time of the fire, as well as a comprehensive sequence of events from the morning of the fire.

This included a candy package and a can of Coke purchased at 2.20 a.m. from a local store and later recovered in the kitchen at the crime site.

Drawings recovered at Darnton’s home address illustrating the floor layout of Mrs Gregory’s bungalow, with markings such as “excellent hiding location” and “fast exit,” as well as references to the need for a “strong alibi,” were presented to the jury as evidence.

Darnton denied murder, but a jury found him guilty after a week-long trial. On Friday, he will be sentenced.

Following his arrest, a search of his personal computer revealed internet searches for “Mental health assistance for murderers,” “Feeling bad for murder,” and “I’m a monster and I’m going to hell.”

Darnton searched for “under 18 murder” a month before the tragic fire, which occurred when he was 17 years old.

