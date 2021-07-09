After a truck runs over them, a pregnant mother is crushed and her toddler is decapitated.

A pregnant lady and her 2-year-old daughter were killed by a truck in India on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The mother, identified by police as 25-year-old Babita Devi, had been crushed to death, while her daughter, Nandani, was decapitated after the truck rammed into their bike on Gandhi Setu in the city of Patna at around 11:30 a.m., The Times of India reported, citing the city’s traffic police superintendent Mohammad Ali Ansari.

Rakesh Kumar, Devi’s 27-year-old husband, was also gravely injured in the collision, according to Ansari. He was brought to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur, in the Vaishali district, for treatment.

“The woman had come beneath the rear wheels. Such was the situation that her body was beyond recognition and had become a blob of flesh,” Ansari was quoted as saying.

“The child was decapitated after coming beneath the wheels,” he explained.

According to Ansari, the family was riding their bikes to Phulwari Sharif in western Patna when they were hit by a vehicle traveling from Patna to Hajipur. Devi and her daughter were assassinated right there on the spot.

The three were on their way to deliver meals to Kumar’s mother, who had undergone surgery and was being treated in a hospital in Phulwari Sharif. The woman was also pregnant at the time of the crime, according to police.

According to Ansari, the truck was stopped and transported to the Ganga bridge police station after fleeing toward Hajipur. According to the officer, the truck driver was arrested as a result of the event.

“An FIR (first information report) would be registered with Zero Mile traffic police station in Patna in connection with the incident,” Ansari said.

