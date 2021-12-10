After a truck overturns in Mexico, at least 53 migrants are killed.

On Thursday, a truck carrying largely Central American migrants toppled on a highway in southern Mexico, killing at least 53 people and injuring many more.

The tragedy happened just outside of Tuxtla Gutierrez, the state capital of Chiapas, Mexico. The trailer reportedly rolled over while attempting to navigate a treacherous curve at high speeds, striking into the steel foundation of a pedestrian bridge.

According to Luis Manuel Moreno, the chief of Chiapas’ civil defense department, at least 58 people were injured in addition to the 53 persons killed.

At least 40 of the 58 injuries were critical, according to Moreno, who also speculated that the weight of the individuals inside the truck may have led to it turning over.

Although some survivors told Moreno that they were Guatemalans, the nationalities of the fatalities were not established.

Rutilio Escandón, the governor of Chiapas, tweeted, “My solidarity with the victims of the road catastrophe that occurred.” “I’ve given orders to provide immediate treatment and help to the injured. The law will be used to assess responsibility.” As rescue operations continued, Expansión Poltica reporter David Santiago posted a snapshot of the incident, which showed body bags and remains strewn over the road.

Francisco Alvarado, delegado de Cruz Roja en Chiapas, confirms to reporters that 49 migrants have died as a result of the tragedy this afternoon.

While over 100 people crammed into a single trailer may seem excessive, huge trucks hauling such a high number of people are common throughout Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

Southern Mexico is known to be a hotbed of migrant smuggling operations. Many of these migrants are from Honduras, Belize, and Guatemala, all of which border the state of Chiapas in northern Central America.

The Associated Press reported that “the clandestine and criminal flow of migrant smuggling has continued” despite recent efforts by Mexico to deter big groups of migrants from crossing the country.

