After a truck jammed with 200 migrants crashes in Mexico, the death toll rises to 55.

Authorities in southern Mexico are searching for victims of a trailer crash that has claimed the lives of 55 people so far.

On Friday, the trailer collided with a steel pedestrian bridge and tipped over, crushing the migrants within. It is widely regarded as one of Mexico’s deadliest migration catastrophes. Although Mexican officials have caught thousands of wandering migrants, the collision highlights how they have been unable to apprehend smugglers who charge migrants thousands of dollars in exchange for the possibility of freedom.

At a press conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated, “We have been urging that the reasons that produce these sad tragedies must be addressed.” He is pressing US President Joe Biden to expedite immigration-control measures to avoid tragedies like this.

Jordán Rodas, Guatemala’s top human rights official, estimated that the truck included roughly 200 Central American migrants, mostly from Guatemala and Honduras. Twenty-one migrants were brought to hospitals with critical injuries.

Before the incident, one Guatemalan migrant stated the truck seemed like it was accelerating and out of control. The cost of hopping atop the truck, according to other survivors, was between $2,500 and $3,500. Smugglers would have taken them to Puebla, Mexico, where they would have met up with another group and walked to the border.

The dead were taken from the pile by volunteer rescuers, as the living struggled to escape the twisted wreckage of the trailer.

One young man, pinned beneath immobile people, wriggled to liberate the lower half of his frame, grimacing as he did so. Nearby, a man blinked helplessly as he lay on the side of the road, unable to move. An older, stouter migrant stood next to him, his lifeless eyes staring into the fading light.

The accident’s most seriously injured were taken to plastic sheets on the road. Those who could walk were taken to the same sheets, dazed. Ambulances, vehicles, and pickup trucks were all dispatched to transport the injured to hospitals.

Later, the deceased were laid out on the highway in white sheets, side by side.

Other migrants who were on the truck when it crashed, according to rescue workers who arrived first, had died.