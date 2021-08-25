After a tropical storm, a rare Pygmy Sperm Whale Embryo was discovered on the beach.

An elusive pygmy sperm whale embryo was recently discovered on a Cayman Islands beach. Tropical Storm Grace, according to officials, is to blame for the discovery.

The Cayman Islands Department of Environment (DoE) said the species was initially observed on Friday in a Facebook post on Monday. Officials discovered that the three-foot-long whale, whose eyes and teeth were found to be underdeveloped, was most likely an embryo of a pygmy sperm whale after conducting an inspection.

Human action (fishing, pollution, etc.) was swiftly ruled out as a factor in the mortality of the animals.

“We suspect the mother was caught in #TropicalStormGrace and aborted the pregnancy prematurely,” the Department of Energy said in a Facebook post. “Premature abortion in pregnant whales can occur when the mother is subjected to considerable stress/trauma or when the conditions aren’t conducive to the offspring’s survival.”

Photos of the beached embryo were also released by the department.

The photographs, understandably, saddened commentators.

“[P]oor thing—such a lovely creature,” one said.

Another said, “Poor baby.”

While one Facebook user was saddened to learn of the embryo’s death, she wishes she could have seen its mother “floating offshore in our waters.” This is most likely due to the fact that pygmy sperm whales are rarely seen in the wild.

Pygmy sperm whales rarely spend time at the ocean’s surface, according to NOAA Fisheries. They are either “logging” (laying still) or swimming extremely slowly if they are sighted near the surface. They spend the majority of their time in mid-to-deep water, where they hunt and feed.

“In search of food, pygmy sperm whales can dive to depths of at least 1,000 feet,” according to NOAA.

Fishing gear, as with other marine mammals, is a major threat to pygmy sperm whales. Despite spending most of their time in deep ocean waters, they are nevertheless vulnerable to becoming entangled in netting or trap lines, which can cause serious harm.

Ingestion of marine debris can cause damage or death, and noise pollution can make it difficult for pygmy sperm whales to communicate with one another.

“Scientific data has demonstrated that ocean noise causes marine mammals to adjust the frequency or amplitude of their calls, decrease foraging behavior, become displaced from preferred habitat, or increase the level of stress hormones in their bodies,” according to NOAA. This is a condensed version of the information.