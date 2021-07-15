After a trip update, every country on the green, amber, and red lists was updated.

Today, the government altered the traffic light system, and other countries switched to a new list.

On social media this afternoon, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed the modifications to the green, amber, and red lists.

He stated, ” “From 4 a.m. on Monday, July 19th, Bulgaria and Hong Kong will be added to the green list, while Croatia and Taiwan will be added to the green watchlist. Please check the most recent travel advice before departing, as some countries and territories may have additional requirements that must be met before you go.

“The Balearic Islands and the British Virgin Islands, which were formerly on the green watchlist, are now on the amber list. Additionally, beginning July 19, if you are fully #Vaccinated in the UK, you will not be required to quarantine while returning to England from amber countries and territories.

“To protect our local vaccination rollout, Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Sierra Leone will be added to the red list. We’ll keep an eye on these metrics and base our decisions on the most recent statistics, and we won’t hesitate to act if necessary to defend public health.”

Brits do not have to quarantine when they return to the UK from a green country under existing guidelines.

Those returning from an amber list nation must self-isolate for 10 days at home, however people who have been double-jabbed or are under the age of 18 will no longer be required to quarantine.

If you return from a country on the red list, you must stay in a government-approved hotel for at least £1,000.

Following the update, this is where each country now ranks.

Every country on the green list is a member of the United Nations. Australia Brunei The Falkland Islands are a group of islands off the coast of The Faroe Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Gibraltar is an island in Iceland. Malta New Zealand is a country in the Pacific Ocean. Singapore

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are a group of islands off the coast of South America

Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, and Ascension

Bulgaria

Hong Kong is a city in Hong Kong.

Every county on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) “green watch” list Anguilla Antarctica is a small island off the coast of South America. Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua and Barbuda)

Barbados

Bermuda

Indian Ocean Territory is a British territory in the Indian Ocean.

Islands of the Cayman

Croatia

Dominica

Grenada

Jerusalem and Israel

Madeira

Montserrat

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie, and Oeno Islands are all part of the Pitcairn group of islands.

Islands of the Turks and Caicos

Taiwan

Every country on the amber list should be avoided.

Dhekelia and Akrotiri

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

Virgin Islands of the United Kingdom

The Balearic Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Spain (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca)

The Bahamas are a group of islands off the coast

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are three Caribbean islands.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Burkina Faso is a country in West Africa.

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

