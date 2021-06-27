After a trip to the groomers, the dog was described as looking “like Mr T.”

Going to the groomer doesn’t always result in our pets looking ideal, and they can sometimes emerge with a completely different appearance.

This was certainly the case for Grizzly, a dog who rose to popularity after a Tik Tok video of his new haircut went viral.

Grizzly’s owner posted a before and after photo of his makeover, which showed him entirely bald with only a patch sticking up on his head.

Social media fans compared him to A-Team member Mr T because of his new look.

With 3.7 million views and 737.1k likes, the video posted by has gone viral on the video sharing site.

“Before I took Grizzly for a bath and haircut…” read the caption on the screen.

And dog fans were quick to react on Grizzly’s amusing new look, with many saying the same thing in the comments section.

“He reminds me of Mr. T,” one user said.

“How are you going to mess up that bad?” said a second.

“Are you sure you took the proper dog?” another social media user inquired.

“This is NOT the same dog,” said another.

“I honestly love it,” one commenter added. I would have been enraged, but I would have gotten over it so quickly.”