After a trip to the doctor, the couple lost nearly seven stone in nine months.

Within 9 months of joining Slimming World, Andre Thompson from Southport lost 4st 9lbs and his wife Ruth lost 3st 7lbs.

Andre’s urge to lose weight arose after he was diagnosed with a number of health issues, leaving Ruth concerned for his well-being.

“I had high blood pressure to begin with, and I’d been diagnosed with bronchitis, which is a form of COPD, so my breathing was awful, and I was prone to a lot of chest infections,” Andre, 59, told The Washington Newsday.

“I was going back and forth to the doctor, so I was getting more and more testing until they finally declared I was pre-diabetic.

“Then they informed me my cholesterol levels were really high, and I was also told I had a fatty liver, so everything in my life was going wrong, and Ruth was very concerned.”

Andre claims that when he went to a Slimming World class and started talking to other men about their weight loss, “the penny dropped.”

He currently weighs 11st 7lbs and has gone from a 38-inch waist to a 30-32-inch waist.

Ruth said her weight had “piled on” over the years, and she intended to lose weight for her stepson Ashley’s wedding in June 2019.

In March 2020, shortly before the first national lockdown, the 59-year-old moved from 12st 7lbs to her desired weight of 8st 13lbs.

“For me and Andre, our lives has been very much intertwined since 2009 since we were in a pretty severe automobile accident,” Ruth explained.

“Andre was badly hurt in it, and he had to stop working as a result of it, so it was difficult for us to stay focused and get out and socialize again.

“We discovered that Slimming World aided us in this way. We’ve established friends in this group, and because of the lifestyle choice, it’s turned into a family.”

