After a trip to Lidl, a man in a hi-vis jacket makes a desperate mother sob.

After a stranger’s random act of kindness in a supermarket, a disabled mother of two said she “went in her car and cried.”

The mother, who requested anonymity, told The Washington Newsday that she is disabled, has two children, and suffers from chronic health issues.

She is presently awaiting a response to a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) application, and she claims she is “actually counting pennies” while waiting.

A gas station owner has been hailed for assisting NHS employees and the over-60s.

On Saturday (September 25), the mother was shopping at Lidl in Southport and assumed she had enough money in her account to pay for her purchases.

However, she had received an unexpected direct debit payment right away, leaving her with £10 less than she required at the cash register.

Embarrassed by her lack of funds, the mother claimed that a man in a hi-vis vest “swooped in” and paid for her groceries.

“Instead of £40, I had £30,” she explained. He insisted on paying for everything and refused to accept the £30 I kept offering him.

“Counting pennies at the end of the month is always difficult, especially with young children.

“I cried in my car because he was so nice and polite, and he made me feel less ashamed about the whole thing.”

Following the touching encounter, the mother used Facebook to track down the “kind gentleman” so she could thank him for his generosity and refund him the money.

Nearly 350 people liked the post, with many people praising the man for his actions.

“I was at one of the other Lidl tills earlier and witnessed that…,” one man wrote. What a great guy, and kindness like that always pays off… Before, I sent you all good energies and wished you luck in locating him.”

“What a good man to do this for you,” a woman wrote. One of the angels of the earth.”

“Aw, that’s lovely,” said another woman. He is unlikely to expect you to repay him because random acts of generosity are designed to be repeated. Someone is nice to you, so you are nice to someone else, and then they are nice to you.” “The summary comes to an end.”