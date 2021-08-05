After a trip to Crosby Beach, a 2-year-old boy has been traumatized and is having “nightmares.” Toddler Frank was left ‘shaking’ after now wakes up in the night screaming.

Marnie-Rae Harvey had decided to take her two-year-old son Frank to Crosby beach on Tuesday, August 3.

Her mother, father, and sister, all of whom were visiting from Stoke on Trent, joined the 22-year-old.

However their day quickly turned into ‘traumatic experience’ after the family started sinking in quicksand.

“We got at the beach and decided to have a walk around, so we were walking around and Frank was holding his grandad’s hand,” Frank’s mother, Catherine Harvey, told The Washington Newsday. His foot went down and he lost his shoe all of a sudden.

“We ran across to get it and Frank started to go down more, then Marnie tried to drag him but she was going down herself, then I was going down. All four of us were just stuck.”

Catherine added that while her husband was able to summon the ‘strength’ to escape, the rest of the family was still drowning.

The 48-year-old added: “We were on our hands and knees and we were just going down, it was right up to our waist, my face was in it. We thought that was it.

“My husband had got out and ran around and passersby were shouting and coming to help.

“It was up to Frank’s shoulders at this point. It was a traumatic experience.”

Catherine stated that they ‘luckily’ found the strength to escape after some time, but Frank then took a turn for the worse.

She said: “We were all sat on the beach in shock, Frank had to get all his clothes off then he went into shock his eyes were rolling he was shaking and everything.

“We had no phones, we had lost the bag in the mud, we lost everything, so we were just screaming for help.

“Our phones, towels, trainers, purses, everything was swallowed up by the mud but we weren’t going back in for it.”

Catherine reported that her grandson has been having nightmares since then.

She said: “He is having nightmares and waking up shouting ‘I’m stuck help!’

“He does seem a bit better now but it has traumatised him.”

After getting out of the mud, the family said Frank started ‘going unconscious’ because of the shock.

They rushed him to Crosby Leisure Centre to get help, Catherine said: “We were all covered head to toe and shaking. Frank was going unconscious at this point.

“We just ran, got all the strength we could and ran to the leisure centre. We thought he was going.

“But thankfully as soon as we got there the young girl rang an ambulance and showered him all down and she said he was in shock so she gave him biscuits and allowed us all to shower off, they were absolutely brilliant.”

Marnie-Rae Harvey posted to Facebook to warn others, she said: “Do not recommend taking your kids to Crosby Beach.

“We took Frank yesterday one minute we were just walking across the beach.

“The next we are stuck in the sinking sand up to our shoulders, Frank was covered up to his neck. We were all trying to drag him out.”

The family said they now wish to raise more awareness about the quicksand in the area.

They also think there should be more warning signs along or cordons along the beach.

Catherine said: “We just want there to be more signs, we’re not from the area so don’t know what the beach is actually like.

“Someone said it also happened the day before to someone else.

“There needs to be more signage or cordon off the area or RNLI should maybe monitor that area more.”