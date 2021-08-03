After a trip in the park, the dog “gave her last breath” and died.

A woman was left heartbroken after her dog died unexpectedly the day after they went for a walk in their neighborhood park.

On Saturday, July 31, Joanne Howe took her Bordeaux mastiff, Bella, for a lunchtime stroll around Ellesmere Port’s Whitby Park.

Bella had been well before the stroll, but the next morning she began vomiting and her tummy swelled, and she “took her last breath,” according to the 48-year-old.

Joanne wants other dog owners to be aware of what happened to Bella, who she believes ate something at the park.

“I’m distraught,” she told CheshireLive. Before we left, there was nothing wrong with her.

“I took her to Whitby Park because it’s only across the street from my house, she’s a good dog so she was off the leash, then she got unwell the next day and died.”

Bella was a seven-year-old rescue dog who Joanne had been with for little over a year, according to Joanne.

She suspects Bella ate something when she took her gaze away from her, and she wants to warn other dog owners to be cautious while taking their pups to local parks.

Joanne and her boyfriend had intended to take Bella to the vet, but due to Bella’s illness, they were unable to do so.

“I don’t know what that was,” Joanne continued. It happened all of a sudden. When I called the vet, they told we could take her there but that we couldn’t move her because of her condition.

“She had a swollen stomach, which may have been caused by anything she ate.

“I would advise folks to be cautious and keep their pets on a leash and close by.”