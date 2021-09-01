After a trespass incident, late-night Merseyrail Wirral line services were disrupted.

Following a trespass incident between Capenhurst and Bache station, late-night Merseyrail Wirral line services between Chester and Liverpool were affected both ways.

On Tuesday night, about 10.30 p.m., trespassers were spotted on the rails (August 31). Trains between Chester and Liverpool were momentarily suspended, however contingency preparations were put in place to employ rail replacement buses.

The 11.15pm Liverpool Central to Chester train came to a halt at Birkenhead Central.

The situation has been cleared, according to Merseyrail and National Rail.

“Trains are currently running normally following a trespass incident between Chester and Hooton,” National Rail tweeted at 12:38 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation.