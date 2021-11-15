After a ‘traumatizing’ few days, Liverpool Women’s Hospital answers.

The horrifying terror incident on its doorstep has prompted a statement from Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

When a cab pulled up outside the Crown Street hospital shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday and exploded, the city was stunned.

A passenger, suspected of being a terrorist in possession of an explosive device, was killed instantaneously, while the driver, David Perry, escaped the vehicle seconds later.

Terror suspect named Chief Executive Kathryn Thomson, who died in a bomb blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, said the last two days had been “very painful and traumatising for everyone linked with the hospital.”