After a traumatic family tragedy, Stacey Solomon feels “sad and guilty.”

After the loss, Stacey expressed her “emptiness” on Instagram, thanking fans for their consoling offers of support.

According to the 32-year-old, “When everyone was sleeping last night (the time of night Theo would sit on my lap and it would be just us). I took a seat and read all of your messages. Thank you very much.

“I can’t tell you how much comfort your lovely comments gave me. Knowing that many of you knew about Theo and cared about him makes me feel less alone.

“For some reason, I’m sad and guilty. I’m not sure why, but your sweet remarks made me smile despite all of my negative emotions, and for that I am eternally grateful. To the moon and back, I love you all. ” Stacey updates her fans on her family life at Pickle Cottage, where she lives with her fiance Joe Swash and their four children, Leighton, Zachary, Rex, and Rose.

Stacey shared a photo of newborn Rose with the family dog Peanut, who hasn’t been himself since Theo’s death, according to Stacey.

She continued, ” “Peanut is in a bad mood. We’re giving him plenty of hugs and kisses, and he’s clutching Rose like a hot water bottle, so perhaps he’ll be back to his usual jumpy, joyful self soon.”